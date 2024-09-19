LV Craft Shows LLC | 9/18/24

LV Craft Shows is bringing two exciting, family-friendly events this weekend. On Saturday, the Night Market returns to Aliante Casino from 4 to 9 p.m., featuring music, shopping, kids' activities, and delicious food for a fun night out. Perfect for all ages, this event promises an unforgettable evening under the stars.

On Sunday, head to Tivoli Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the dog-friendly Craft Festival. The festival showcases local artists, unique vendors, and small businesses offering handcrafted products, food, and baked goods. Admission and parking are free for both events, so don't miss out on a weekend full of shopping, entertainment, and family fun!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC