LV Craft Shows LLC | 9/11/25

The Original Night Market is back at Tivoli Village this Saturday, September 13, from 5 to 10 PM. Hosted by LV Craft Shows, this evening event brings together dozens of local artists and vendors, live music, and plenty of delicious food and desserts to enjoy under the stars. Admission and parking are always free, making it the perfect night out for all ages.

Guests can explore handmade creations, one-of-a-kind gifts, jewelry, cottage foods, and even home improvement ideas while soaking in the lively atmosphere. Families, friends, and fur-babies are all welcome, since the market is dog-friendly too. Just register for free at LVCraftShows.com to let them know you’re coming, and get ready for a night of shopping, food, music, and fun at Tivoli Village.

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC