LV Craft Shows LLC | 8/31/23

Best of Las Vegas Voting is back! LV Craft Shows and Sir's Rescue Rangers are nominated in 19 categories!! Please vote for them daily. One is the 2-day dog-friendly Food & Artisan Festival at the Retreat on Charleston Peak on Kyle Canyon Rd, which IS accessible!! It will be Sunday from 10-8 & Monday (Labor Day) from 10-4 and will feature 11 delicious food trucks and over 60 artists & vendors. Enjoy live music and kid's entertainment at select times on both days. Check the website for times. The second event is A September to Remember Arts & Craft Show at Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino. This indoor & partial outdoor event will feature 78 artists including a few food trucks. There's also free parking and free admission! Just register on LVCraftShows.com on the calendar so they'll know you're coming.

This show is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC