LV Craft Shows LLC | 6/21/24

LV Craft Shows is presenting a double header at Aliante Casino inside the Scottsdale Ballroom this Weekend!

Join the Girls' Night Out this Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and then come back on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a fabulous craft show.

Then on Sunday it's the Summer Celebration Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 68 amazing artists showcasing their crafts & gifts, with free hourly drawings.

Both events will close with a big prize drawing. Admission and parking are free. Just register for free on their website calendar.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC