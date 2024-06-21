Watch Now
LV Craft Shows LLC | 6/21/24

Girls' Night Out - Sip &amp; Shop will have an amazing selection of vendors and a variety of products, including some adult items. The Summer Celebration Craft Show will have 68 artists' crafts and gifts. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jun 21, 2024

LV Craft Shows is presenting a double header at Aliante Casino inside the Scottsdale Ballroom this Weekend!

Join the Girls' Night Out this Saturday night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and then come back on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a fabulous craft show.

Then on Sunday it's the Summer Celebration Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with 68 amazing artists showcasing their crafts & gifts, with free hourly drawings.

Both events will close with a big prize drawing. Admission and parking are free. Just register for free on their website calendar.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC

