LV Craft Shows LLC | 5/28/24

The Original Night Market at Tivoli Village is happening on Saturday, June 1 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. for the last time until September.

You can bring your family, friends and fur-babies for a fun night outdoors.

Whether you are looking for the perfect gifts for any occasion or something for yourself, you'll find an array of handmade items, one-of-a-kind gifts, jewelry, cottage foods and even some home improvement ideas.

Admission and parking are free.

For more information and to register, click here.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC