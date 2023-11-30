LV Craft Shows LLC | 11/30/23
Prev
Next
LV Craft Shows will be hosting the Desert Shores Holiday Gift Fair at Lakeside Village in Desert Shores Grand Garden this Sunday, Dec. 3rd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 14:37:57-05
For more information, click here.
This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.