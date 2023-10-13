LV Craft Shows LLC |10/13/23

LV Craft Shows will return to Henderson with the Octoberfest Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Pass Casino on Water Street inside “The Venue” event room from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This intimate indoor event will showcase about 30 of the most talented artists and gift vendors with handcrafted items for Halloween and the holidays, but not limited to. You will find some items you cannot find anywhere else.

There will also be free drawings for prizes every hour.

Admission and parking are free, and all ages are welcome.

If you are an artist or make original crafts and handmade items, LV Craft Shows is always looking for new artisans and vendors for their many upcoming events.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit LVCraftShows.com and click on vendor information.

