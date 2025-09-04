LV Craft Shows | 9/4/25

The Fall Craft Spectacular is back this weekend, September 5–7, at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. Hosted by LV Craft Shows, this special event features over 150 exhibits with everything from handmade crafts and gifts to home décor, art, and cottage foods. Even better—you’ll get two shows in one, paired with the Home Improvement & Backyard Living Expo.

Guests can enjoy Make & Take sessions, Free Bingo, free art for kids, and even explore a Tiny Home Village. Admission is just $5 cash at the door for all three days, or you can grab free tickets at LVCraftShows.com. Parking is free, seniors and military get in free on Friday, and voting continues daily through September 11 for LV Craft Shows in Best of Las Vegas.

