Morning Blend

LV Craft Shows | 9/19/25

Get ready for a day of shopping, food, and fun at the first fall Tivoli Village Craft Festival! Perfect for families, friends, and even your furry companions, this outdoor event supports local artists and small businesses.
LV Craft Festival Returns to Tivoli Village This Sunday!
LV Craft Shows is back with another amazing Craft Festival at Tivoli Village this Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM! This is the first Tivoli day market of the fall season, and the weather is expected to be perfect for a day outdoors.Featuring handcrafted and handmade products, local food, boutiques, and baked goods. Dog lovers will be happy to know the event is dog-friendly!

Explore a variety of vendors offering crafts, candles, clothing, jewelry, art, bath & body products, woodwork, and so much more. Plus, enjoy a couple of food trucks and fresh-squeezed lemonade to keep you fueled while you shop. Admission and parking are free, and you can register online—no printed tickets required.

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows

