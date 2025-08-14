LV Craft Shows | 8/14/25

This weekend, LV Craft Shows is pulling out all the stops with two incredible indoor events you won’t want to miss! Saturday, step inside Veil Pavilion at the Silverton Casino from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Craftmania — a celebration of creativity, artistry, and community. Browse exquisite crafts and unique gifts from talented local artists, all under one roof.

On Sunday, the fun continues at the Craftabulous Gift Show inside Aliante Casino’s Scottsdale Ballroom, also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Discover high-quality handcrafted goods, unique artisan pieces, and even cottage foods. Admission and parking are free, plus you can enter free hourly drawings at both events! Register at LVCraftShows.com and don’t forget to vote for LV Craft Shows in Best of Las Vegas starting August 18.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows