LV Craft Shows | 6/27/23

The annual "Red, White & Blue Craft & Gift Show" presented by LV Craft Shows is happening this Sunday, July 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the veil pavilion at the Silverton Casino.

The indoor/outdoor event features more than 75 skilled crafters and artists, each offering their unique creations. You can also satisfy your taste buds at one of the food trucks. Fuel up and indulge in delicious treats as you explore the show.

As a special treat, every adult visitor will receive a free drawing ticket, offering you a chance to win exciting prizes throughout the day.

Also, don't miss the grand prize drawing at 4 p.m., where one lucky winner will be announced. All proceeds support Sir's Rescue Rangers.

You can register for free on the website calendar or on Eventbrite. This helps LV Craft Shows keep you informed with any event updates or changes. There’s no need to print tickets!

When you arrive, conveniently park your car in the casino garage, and simply look for veil pavilion next to the seasons buffet.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows