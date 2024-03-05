Watch Now
LV Craft Shows | 3/5/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts, Elliot Bambrough and Jessica Rosado join LV Craft Shows, for an exciting showcase of home improvement solutions, craft treasures, and unique gifts at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas from March 8-10.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 13:44:44-05

Experience the best of both worlds at the upcoming Home Improvement & Backyard Expo and Craft Spectacular, where LV Craft Shows LLC brings together two events under one roof.

From March 8-10, explore home improvement essentials, including kitchen and bathroom fixtures, doors, windows, backyard enhancements, décor, and gardening supplies. Additionally, indulge in a delightful selection of original craft items and unique gifts, providing something for every taste and preference.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows LLC.

