LV Craft Shows | 3/31/23

Posted at 10:12 AM, Mar 31, 2023
Easter is almost here, and so is the Easter version of LV Craft Shows’ Craft Festival at Tivoli Village, which is happening this Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. You will and a jam-packed event with over 90 artists and vendors offering their beautiful art, original crafts, unique gifts, Easter décor, and so much more. PLUS, the Easter Bunny & Santa will be on the Piazza for a meet & greet and FREE photos from 12 pm to 3 pm. Admission is FREE. Just register for free at LVCraftShows.com and click on the calendar. No need to print tickets.

