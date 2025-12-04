LV Craft Shows| 12/4/25

Las Vegas is in for a festive treat as LV Craft Shows brings holiday magic to Tivoli Village with two joyful events. Tonight, the Nutcracker Night Market transforms the Piazza into a sparkling winter stroll from 4 to 8 p.m., complete with local makers, live entertainment, and free horse-drawn carriage rides. The beloved market returns the next two Thursdays for even more holiday fun.

Then on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Monthly Craft Festival fills Tivoli Village with dozens of artists, handmade gifts, fine art, holiday décor, cottage foods, and free activities for kids. Guests can enjoy delicious food options, bring their dogs, and capture photos at the giant Christmas tree.

