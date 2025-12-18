LV Craft Shows | 12/18/25

LV Craft Shows is closing out the year with two can’t-miss holiday events filled with shopping, entertainment, and seasonal magic. Tonight from 4 - 8 p.m., Tivoli Village hosts the final Nutcracker Night Market on the Piazza, featuring unique vendors, delicious food, festive performances, and photo opportunities with the Ice Prince and Princess, Sugar Plum Fairy, and break-dancing Nutcrackers. Guests can also enjoy complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides while supplies last.

The holiday fun continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winter Wonderland Craft & Gift Show inside the Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino. With more than 70 artists and vendors, you can find handmade gifts and last-minute stocking stuffers — all with free admission and parking.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows