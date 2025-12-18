Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LV Craft Shows | 12/18/25

LV Craft Shows invites Las Vegas to celebrate the final two events of the year with festive markets, local vendors, and family-friendly holiday fun. #PaidForContent
Holiday Magic Wraps Up the Year with LV Craft Shows
LV Craft Shows is closing out the year with two can’t-miss holiday events filled with shopping, entertainment, and seasonal magic. Tonight from 4 - 8 p.m., Tivoli Village hosts the final Nutcracker Night Market on the Piazza, featuring unique vendors, delicious food, festive performances, and photo opportunities with the Ice Prince and Princess, Sugar Plum Fairy, and break-dancing Nutcrackers. Guests can also enjoy complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides while supplies last.

The holiday fun continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Winter Wonderland Craft & Gift Show inside the Veil Pavilion at Silverton Casino. With more than 70 artists and vendors, you can find handmade gifts and last-minute stocking stuffers — all with free admission and parking.

