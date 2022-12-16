LV Craft Shows | 12/16/22
LV Craft Shows has done it again, it’s their 6th year winning multiple Best of Las Vegas Awards. Congratulations on winning Gold again for Best Event Planner and Best Arts & Culture event this year! #PaidForContent
The 12th annual Craftmania is an indoor and outdoor event with close to 80 artists and vendors showcasing some amazing crafts and gifts with the holidays in mind. A definite must-be place to finalize / or start your holiday shopping needs.
