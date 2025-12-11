LV Craft Shows | 12/11/25

LV Craft Shows, a nine-year Best of Las Vegas winner, brings two festive events to the valley this week.

Tonight from 4–8 PM, the Nutcracker Night Market returns to Tivoli Village with live entertainment, great vendors, delicious food, and photo ops with the Ice Prince and Princess, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and Santa. Guests can also enjoy complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides.

Then this Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM, the Desert Shores Holiday Gift Fair takes over Lakeside Village with 40 talented vendors, holiday craft cocktails, DJ Webbiedee’s music, and free raffles throughout the day.

Admission and parking are free for both events, and families can register on the LV Craft Shows website—no printed tickets required.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows