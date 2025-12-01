LV Craft Shows | 12/1/25

Las Vegas ladies are invited to LV Craft Shows’ Girls’ Night Out – Sip & Shop tomorrow at the Aliante Casino. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m. in the Scottsdale Ballroom and offers shopping, networking, and entertainment, including DJ S-One spinning lively tunes. Guests can enjoy foot and hand reflexology, a cash bar, surprise swag bags, and a meet-and-greet with Aussie Heat from 4 to 7 p.m. Browse unique gifts from vendors featuring jewelry, bath and body items, clothing, home décor, candles, crafts, and more.

Stick around for the grand basket drawing, with proceeds supporting Sir’s Rescue Rangers animal rescue. Support local creativity, deserving animals and more at this free event!

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows