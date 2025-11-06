LV Craft Shows | 11/6/25

Get ready for the 16th Annual Indoor Holiday Craft & Gift Festival, happening this weekend at The Expo at World Market Center. Nearly 100 artists and vendors will fill the venue with handmade holiday décor, gifts, jewelry, wreaths, candles, clothing, baked goods, and more — perfect for shoppers looking for something unique and local.

The event also features a Body & Wellness Showcase with free yoga, meditation, and sound bath sessions. Explore Wreath Row for a chance to win a stunning wreath, and check out an entire row of quilts on display. Families can enjoy free Bingo, Make & Takes, a coloring tent, face painting, and kids’ art with City of the World Art Gallery. Saturday is Kids Saturday, complete with Santa photos and kid-focused activities.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows