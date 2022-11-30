LV Craft Shows® | 11/30/22

Watch Now
There are two different events, both held at Tivoli Village. Saturday is the Night Market from 4 pm to 9 pm and then the Farm to Table Vegan &amp; Vegetarian Marketplace from 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday! #PaidForContent
LV Craft Shows has a great weekend planned for you all, with two different events, both held at Tivoli Village.

Saturday is the Night Market from 4 pm to 9 pm, a great event for you, your friends, and the entire family. And then on Sunday, LV Craft Shows will host the Farm to Table Vegan & Vegetarian Marketplace from 10 am to 4 pm. A special event featuring many Vegan and Vegetarian food vendors, amazing artists, as well as original crafts, candles, natural and plant-based products.

