LV Craft Shows| 11/26/25

LV Craft Shows is bringing major holiday magic to the city! Tonight from 5–8, Tivoli Village hosts the annual Tree Lighting with shopping, Santa, entertainment, food, and plenty of festive cheer.

Then this weekend, the Shop Small Craftville Gift Bazaar takes over the Silverton’s Veil Pavilion on Saturday from 10–5 and Sunday from 10–4. With 76 talented artists and vendors each day, plus rotating makers for even more variety, it’s one of Las Vegas’ biggest handcrafted shopping events.

Guests can explore unique gifts, local art, holiday décor, and more, all indoors and partially outdoors for a comfortable experience.

Admission, parking, and hourly drawings are free—just register at LVCraftShows.com and join the Shop Small celebration all weekend long.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows