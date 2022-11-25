LV Craft Shows | 11/24/22

LV Craft Shows will present 2 amazing events this weekend:

Sat, Nov 26 from 10 am to 3 pm at Tivoli Village with 130+ artists and vendors, 10 food trucks, crafts, gifts, services, and more. DJ SmokeOne is back spinning the tunes, Free face painting and Free art for the kids, and so much more. Dogs welcome.

The 12th Holiday Craftville Gift Bazaar at the Silverton Hotel & Casino is an indoor and outdoor event with 77 craft and gift vendors and some food trucks. Sun, Nov 27 from 10 am to 4 pm at Veil Pavilion next to the former Seasons Buffet.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows