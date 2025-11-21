LV Craft Shows | 11/21/25

The Gingerbread Craft Boutique returns this Sunday with more than 75 talented artists offering a huge selection of handmade holiday gifts, décor, jewelry, baked goods, bath and body products, wreaths, candles, diamond art, and so much more.

Taking place indoors at the Scottsdale Ballroom inside Aliante Casino, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and admission and parking are completely free. Every adult guest will also receive a complimentary drawing ticket for exciting hourly prize giveaways throughout the day.

Visitors can RSVP for free at LVCraftShows.com by clicking on the calendar—no printout needed. Shop local, support small businesses, and enjoy a festive day of creativity at this family-friendly holiday marketplace.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows