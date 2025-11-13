LV Craft Shows| 11/13/25

LV Craft Shows returns with two exciting events this weekend! On Saturday, head to the Food Truck Market Days at the Fantastic Indoor Swap Meet parking lot (Decatur & Oakey) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enjoy over a dozen food trucks with flavors like grilled cheese, Mexican dishes, Filipino specialties, burgers, wings, desserts, and more. Shop arts and crafts, enjoy music from DJ S-One, and let the kids join in on fun activities.

On Sunday, visit the Monthly Craft Festival at Tivoli Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Browse local art, handmade goods, boutiques, baked treats, and gourmet food. Both events are outdoors, family- and pet-friendly, rain or shine, with free admission and parking.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows