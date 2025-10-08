LV Craft Shows | 10/8/25

Henderson locals, mark your calendars! LV Craft Shows is launching its brand-new Midweek Night Market tomorrow, Thursday, October 9, from 4 to 9 PM at Lee’s Family Forum Gold Lot on the corner of Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway.

This family- and dog-friendly outdoor event features food trucks, craft and gift vendors, kids’ activities like a chalk zone, balloon bubble, and even a kids’ hockey rink hosted by LOS VGK. From 5 to 8 PM, Real Dinosaurs will make a special appearance, with DJ S-One spinning tunes all evening long.

Then, on Sunday, October 12, from 10 AM to 4 PM, LV Craft Shows returns to Tivoli Village for its Monthly Craft Festival. Enjoy local artists, unique gifts, boutiques, baked goods, and some of the best food trucks in town.

Both events are free to attend, with free parking — just register online at the LV Craft Shows website calendar. Come rain or shine for family fun, delicious food, and community vibes!

