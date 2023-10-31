Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LV Craft Shows | 10/31/23

The Holiday Craft &amp; Gift Festival returns to the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas From Nov. 3-5. Please consider donating a stuffed animal for the Hug-A-Bear Drive. #PaidForContent
Posted at 2023-10-31T10:31:03-0700
and last updated 2023-10-31 13:31:03-04

For more information, go to LVCraftShows.com

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo