LV Craft Shows | 10/30/25

This Saturday, LV Craft Shows is giving Las Vegas two ways to celebrate fall and shop local. Start the morning at the Pitch That Pumpkin Fall Fling Festival at the Silverton Casino parking lot from 9 AM to 2 PM, featuring 40 artisans, food trucks, live music, and — yes — flying pumpkins. After that, the fun continues as the sun sets at Tivoli Village for the Original Night Market, 4 PM to 9 PM, with 50 more vendors, live music on the Piazza, and free kids’ activities. Both events are pet-friendly, free to attend, and offer free parking. RSVP at LVCraftShows.com under the calendar tab.

