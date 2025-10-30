Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

LV Craft Shows | 10/30/25

LV Craft Shows is hosting two outdoor events in one day, featuring handmade vendors, food trucks, live music, and family-friendly activities — all with free admission and parking.
LV Craft Shows: A Double-Header Day of Fall Fun
Posted

This Saturday, LV Craft Shows is giving Las Vegas two ways to celebrate fall and shop local. Start the morning at the Pitch That Pumpkin Fall Fling Festival at the Silverton Casino parking lot from 9 AM to 2 PM, featuring 40 artisans, food trucks, live music, and — yes — flying pumpkins. After that, the fun continues as the sun sets at Tivoli Village for the Original Night Market, 4 PM to 9 PM, with 50 more vendors, live music on the Piazza, and free kids’ activities. Both events are pet-friendly, free to attend, and offer free parking. RSVP at LVCraftShows.com under the calendar tab.

This segment is paid for by LV Craft Shows

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.