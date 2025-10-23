Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LV Craft Shows | 10/23/25

Get ready for a frightfully fun evening of shopping, food, and family-friendly Halloween entertainment at the Night Market hosted by LV Craft Shows!
Halloween Night Market at Aliante
Las Vegas, get ready for a night of Halloween fun! The Halloween-Themed Night Market at Aliante, hosted by LV Craft Shows, is happening this Saturday from 4 to 9 PM at the beautiful Aliante Casino • Hotel • Spa. Join the fun outside in the Theatre parking lot for a spooktacular evening packed with shopping, food, and live entertainment.

Discover handcrafted products, home décor, cottage foods, Halloween-themed items, and so much more from incredible local vendors and small businesses. Enjoy live music with DJ S-One, tasty food and dessert trucks, festive drinks from the Aliante outdoor bar, and fun activities for the whole family — including free candy for kids in costume and a festive photo wall for your best spooky snapshots. Admission and parking are free — just register at LVCraftShows.com and celebrate Halloween, LV Craft Shows style!

