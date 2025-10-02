LV Craft Shows | 10/2/25

This weekend, LV Craft Shows is serving up a double dose of creativity and fun! On Saturday, October 4th, the Night Market returns to Tivoli Village from 4 to 9 PM, offering live music, kids’ activities, delicious food, and a variety of shopping for all ages. Then on Sunday, October 5th, the Craftastic Gift Show takes over Santa Fe Station’s Centennial Ballroom from 10 AM to 5 PM, featuring local artists, holiday gifts, jewelry, crochet items, cottage foods, and more.

Both events offer free admission, free parking, and exciting prize drawings throughout the day. Don’t forget to register at LVCraftShows.com to let the organizers know you’re coming—no tickets or printing required. Two events, one weekend, endless fun!

This segment was paid for by LV Craft Shows