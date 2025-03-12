LV Craft Show LLC | 03/12/25

LV Craft Shows is bringing back two fantastic events to Tivoli Village! First, don’t miss the NEW Food Truck Market Nights this Friday from 5-10 PM, an all-food experience featuring over 16 food trucks, cottage foods, and dog treats. Enjoy a delicious variety, from hibachi and grilled cheese to Filipino cuisine, sushi, and sweets. Plus, there’s Food Truck Bingo and fun activities for kids!

Then, on Sunday from 10 AM - 4 PM, the Craft Festival returns, showcasing local artists, small businesses, and handcrafted treasures. Browse unique gifts, clothing, jewelry, bath & body products, art, and more. Kids can also enjoy Free Art activities! Both events offer free admission and parking—just register online. Come hungry and ready to shop!

Special Event Details:

Food Truck Market Nights at Tivoli | Friday, March 14 • 5-10 P.M.

Craft Festival at Tivoli | Sunday, March 16 • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tivoli Village at 400 S Rampart Blvd

LVCraftShows.com

