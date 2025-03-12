LV Craft Show LLC | 03/12/25

Watch Now
03/12/25

Get ready for two exciting events at Tivoli Village! This Friday, enjoy the all-new Food Truck Market Nights with 16+ food trucks, and on Sunday, shop unique handcrafted goods at the Craft Festival.
LV Craft Shows is bringing back two fantastic events to Tivoli Village! First, don’t miss the NEW Food Truck Market Nights this Friday from 5-10 PM, an all-food experience featuring over 16 food trucks, cottage foods, and dog treats. Enjoy a delicious variety, from hibachi and grilled cheese to Filipino cuisine, sushi, and sweets. Plus, there’s Food Truck Bingo and fun activities for kids!

Then, on Sunday from 10 AM - 4 PM, the Craft Festival returns, showcasing local artists, small businesses, and handcrafted treasures. Browse unique gifts, clothing, jewelry, bath & body products, art, and more. Kids can also enjoy Free Art activities! Both events offer free admission and parking—just register online. Come hungry and ready to shop!

Special Event Details:

Food Truck Market Nights at Tivoli | Friday, March 14 • 5-10 P.M.

Craft Festival at Tivoli | Sunday, March 16 • 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tivoli Village at 400 S Rampart Blvd

LVCraftShows.com

