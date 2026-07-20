LV Aces Fantasy Camp | 7/20/26

The Las Vegas Aces are once again inviting fans to step onto the court for their second annual Fantasy Camp. After making history as the first WNBA team to launch a public fantasy camp, the Aces are bringing the experience back, giving participants the opportunity to train like the pros, sharpen their skills, and get an inside look at what it's takes to be part of a championship organization. Throughout the multi-day experience, campers enjoy professional coaching, on-court instruction, behind-the-scenes access, exclusive Aces gear, and memorable experiences designed for basketball fans of all skill levels. Lauren Thompson joins us to share what makes this one-of-a-kind event so special and why it's never too late to chase your basketball dreams.

