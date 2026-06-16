Luxardo | 6/16/26

Summer entertaining season is in full swing, and many hosts are looking for creative ways to make gatherings with friends and family more memorable. Whether it's a backyard barbecue, weekend brunch, pool party, or casual get-together, thoughtfully crafted beverages can help elevate the experience. Current trends continue to blend classic cocktail inspiration with modern twists that are approachable enough for home entertaining.

Award-winning spirits expert Laura Newman joined the show to share ideas for creating elevated drinks without adding unnecessary complexity. The discussion highlighted popular seasonal cocktail trends, easy entertaining strategies, and practical tips that can help hosts spend less time behind the bar and more time enjoying their guests. From simple recipes to make-ahead options, there are plenty of ways to bring a premium cocktail experience to summer celebrations at home.

This segment is paid for by Luxardo