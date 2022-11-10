Lung Cancer Foundation of America | 11/10/22
Lung cancer is by far the leading cause of cancer death among all Americans - more than breast, colon, and prostate cancers combined. #PaidForContent
The FDA has added another therapy that is a real game changer for patients with small cell lung cancer, a very aggressive cancer with limited treatment options that most often include chemotherapy. This treatment stands out because it helps stop the side effects from occurring.
