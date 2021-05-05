LS Media | 05/05/21

Lifestyle contributor,Limor Suss, shares great gift ideas for Mother’s Day.
Find everything you need for an extra special Mother’s Day at JCPenney and JCP.com/
Treat mom to a delicious Mother's Day meal with Mighty Sesame Tahini
Gift mom the Jennifer Lopez Promise Fragrance this Mother's Day with a pink and gold handbag when you spend $55 or more from the Jennifer Lopez Promise Collection, available exclusively at Ulta.
This segment is sponsored by LS Media. Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.