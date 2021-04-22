LS Media | 04/22/21

Watch
04/22/21

Earth Friendly Finds
Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:55:34-04

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares some great Earth Day friendly finds!

SodaStream has partnered with the PangeaSeed Foundation, a global, ocean conservation non-profit, to support Earth Day with the Art for Action Special Edition Fizzi, 10% of the profits from sales will be donated to clean oceans!

Tea you can feel good about: Pukka Herbs offers organic and ethically sourced herbal teas in packaging that comes from renewable sources and is recyclable!

Garnier’s all-new Green Labs Serum Cream formula combines three products into one, are vegan, and free of parabens, mineral oils and dyes, are created in 100% renewable electricity facilities and are also packaged in 100% PCR materials, excluding the pump.

MyKirei by KAO’s Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner promotes sustainability and simplicity without sacrifice with great ingredients and 50% less plastic!

This segment is sponsored by LS Media. Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

