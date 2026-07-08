Love Island Watch Party | 7/8/26

Love Island USA has become one of the summer's biggest TV sensations, and Circa Resort & Casino is celebrating the season finale in a big way.

Kelly O'Connor joined us to preview the Love Island USA Season Finale Watch Party at Stadium Swim on Sunday, July 12. Fans can catch every twist, recoupling, and dramatic moment on Stadium Swim's iconic 143-foot screen with full audio while enjoying themed cocktails, interactive photo activations, and a villa-inspired atmosphere.

Ladies can also enjoy bottomless champagne from 5 to 7 p.m., making it the ultimate destination for fans to watch the finale together in downtown Las Vegas.