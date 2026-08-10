Love at the Ballpark | 8/10/26

Clark County Clerk Lynn Marie Goya joined us to preview Love at the Ballpark, a unique celebration honoring the 73rd anniversary of the Wedding Capital of the World.

Taking place on Sunday, August 30, the event invites members of the Las Vegas Wedding Club to enjoy an evening of romance, nostalgia, and baseball as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Guests will enjoy an all-inclusive reception, commemorative photo opportunities, themed entertainment, and a special group vow renewal ceremony celebrating the couples who chose Southern Nevada for their wedding day.

It's a one-of-a-kind event that brings together two Las Vegas traditions—love and America's favorite pastime.