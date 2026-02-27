Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lou Gramm & Foreigner Hit the Stage in Las Vegas | 2/27/26

Rock &amp; Roll Hall-of-Famer Lou Gramm hosts Foreigner’s new orchestral concert series at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.
Lou Gramm Celebrates 50 Years of Foreigner in Las Vegas
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm is heading back to the stage in a big way. He’ll host the first two performances of FOREIGNER: The Hits Orchestral – Celebrating 50 Years Live in Vegas at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on March 6 and 7, 2026. 

Fans can expect powerful orchestral arrangements of classic Foreigner hits, blending symphonic sound with the band’s signature rock edge. It’s a milestone celebration honoring 50 years of music, memories, and timeless songs that still fill arenas today.

