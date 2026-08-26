Lola's Las Vegas | 8/26/26

You don't have to travel all the way to Louisiana to get a taste of the Bayou. Elliott took a trip to Louisiana…in Summerlin, stopping by Lola’s Las Vegas for a behind-the-scenes look at the restaurant and its take on classic Louisiana flavors.

With owners Tamara Martinez Castaneda and Carlos Martinez Castaneda, Elliott got hands-on in the kitchen, helping put together some of Lola’s signature dishes while soaking up the restaurant’s lively Mardi Gras-inspired spirit. From the food to the atmosphere, Lola’s brings a little piece of Louisiana to Las Vegas.

