Local Young Star Stepping Into Michael Jackson’s Shoes | 4/17/26

Rising young actor Juliano Valdi joined the show to talk about taking on the iconic role of a young Michael Jackson in the upcoming Lionsgate biopic MICHAEL. He shares how he landed the part, what it was like stepping into such legendary shoes, and the work that went into capturing the early spirit of the King of Pop.

The film explores Michael’s upbringing in Gary, Indiana and the rise of the Jackson 5, and Juliano gives us a behind-the-scenes look at bringing that era to life. Plus, he even shows off some of his dance moves, giving a glimpse of the energy and talent audiences can expect when the film hits theaters.

