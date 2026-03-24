Local Pop Artist Releases New Single | 3/24/26

Las Vegas native and pop artist Paige P is having a major full-circle moment after her song “Girls!!!” was featured during a Vegas Golden Knights game on International Women’s Day. The moment quickly went viral when she appeared on the jumbotron in her signature hair rollers. It’s a perfect example of how Paige blends humor, authenticity, and real-life experiences into her growing pop presence.

Now building a loyal online following, Paige P is turning everyday moments of girlhood into relatable anthems for women everywhere. She joined us to talk about her creative journey and how personal storytelling fuels her music. She also gave us a preview of her upcoming single “Waterproof Mascara,” dropping March 27 on all streaming platforms.

