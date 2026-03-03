Local Las Vegas 5K Inspires Good Cause| 3/3/26

The Get Your Rear in Gear - Las Vegas 5K Run/Walk is back Saturday, May 2, bringing the community together for an inspiring cause. Michelle Fogal, Local Event Director, says the event is dedicated to raising awareness for colon cancer while supporting education, screening, and research efforts. Participants of all fitness levels are welcome—whether you’re running, walking, or volunteering. The family-friendly event focuses on hope, health, and connection, creating a meaningful way for Las Vegas residents to stand together. It’s not just a race; it’s a powerful show of support for those affected by colon cancer and a reminder of the importance of early detection.