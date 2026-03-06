Local Actors Create Comedy Series | 3/6/26

Las Vegas actors Chuck Prater, Artie Lee Anderson, and Hannah McBride are bringing comedy home with their locally produced scripted series, A-List Casting. The show, starring the trio as co-owners and staff of a chaotic casting agency, offers a hilarious look at the audition process and the behind-the-scenes world of independent television. In a special event celebrating Season 2, fans can join a screening and meet-and-greet on Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the Millenium Fandom Bar. Attendees will enjoy a supercut of the season, plus exclusive behind-the-scenes and making-of footage not yet released. The cast shares what it takes to create, produce, and star in a show entirely made in Las Vegas, turning local talent into big laughs.