Limor Suss Media | 11/2/23

It's time for a holiday preview with lifestyle contributor, Limor Suss! #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:32 AM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-02 14:32:22-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss helps us start getting ready for the holidays!

Starting November 2 - 4, shop RetailMeNot’s fifth annual Cash Back Day, now extended to a full three days of savings — featuring hundreds of exclusive deals and cash back offers (for up to 30% cash back) from top brands like Neiman Marcus, Nike, Ray-Ban, Madewell, Elf Cosmetics, Ninja Kitchen and more to help you kick off the holiday season. Visit retailmenot.com/cashback to see all the deals starting Nov. 2!

Own the ultimate space for epic battles with the customizable Bakugan Battle Arena.

Give The Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen A Try As You Revamp Your Body Care Routine! The Body Wash Is $7.99, The Body Lotion Is $9.99 And Both Products Are Available At Major Retailers Nationwide.

Shop for the new Rodan + Fields Moisture+ Haircare Regimen at Rodanandfields.com.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media

