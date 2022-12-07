Limor Suss | 12/7/22

Treat yourself this holiday season with Pepsi “Pilk” and Cookies – A New “Dirty Soda” Tradition. How to make “The Naughty & Ice” Pilk: In one glass, you make your milk mixture with a cup of whole milk, 2 tbsp. of heavy creamer, and 2 tbsp. of vanilla creamer. In another glass, you have about a cup of delicious, ice-cold Pepsi. Now, pour the milk and creamer combination into the Pepsi for that perfect marbled swirl. It pairs perfectly with a chocolate chip cookie. Pepsi is also giving 25 lucky fans the chance to win cash for their holiday gifts. *No Purchase Necessary. U.S. res. of 50 US/DC, 18+ (19+ for AL/NE). It ends 12/25/22, 11:59:59pm ET. Rules

This segment is paid for by Limor Suss