Limor Media | 9/9/26

Fall brought football, family time, and plenty of reasons to gather, and lifestyle expert Limor Suss joined the morning blend with a few fun finds to help make the season even better.

for fall entertaining, limor highlighted pretzilla soft pretzel bites as an easy snack for game days and get-togethers. she also showcased the maxx action metal dump truck, a durable toy featuring realistic lights, sounds, and interactive play to keep kids entertained.

Visit www.pretzilla.com to learn where to purchase Pretzilla® Soft Pretzel Bites near you!

The Maxx Action Metal Dump Truck combines durable metal construction with realistic lights, sounds and interactive play. Available at Target,Walmart, and on Amazon.

Zevo Trap + Kill Foam Spray kills bugs on contact and makes it easy to wipe them away, helping keep your home clean and protected from bugs.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media