Limor Media | 7/24/26

Minted’s personalized Custom Name Labels are durable, waterproof custom labels designed to help kids keep track of school gear, clothing, and everyday essentials. Mini Lunch Box Notes make everyday thoughtfulness feel effortless with elevated stationery perfect for thank yous, lunchbox notes, gift toppers, and little reminders.

Zenni Blokz provide advanced blue light-filtering and UV-protecting lenses designed for your lifestyle.

Greenlight Family Hub is a dedicated smart home display built for families — a single shared household command center to coordinate schedules, chores, lists and share photos, as well as monitor the safety of the whole family.

This segment is paid for by Minted, Zenni, Greenlight