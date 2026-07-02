Limor Media | 7/2/26

As we celebrate America’s 250th milestone all summer long, lifestyle expert Limor Suss is sharing a few fun and practical products to help elevate your backyard gatherings. Whether it’s delicious snacks or outdoor activities for the kids, these picks are designed to keep celebrations easy and enjoyable. Entertaining doesn't need to be complicated—shop Amaz!n Prunes & PlumGood from Sunsweet.

With more than 100 years of quality behind the brand, Sunsweet offers simple pantry staples perfect for Fourth of July recipes and summer entertaining. And for families with little ones, keep toddlers entertained, active, and cool all summer with the Fisher-Price™ Pour & Play Water Table . With five play stations, it’s built for hours of outdoor fun.

This segment is paid for by Limor Media