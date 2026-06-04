Limor Media | 6/4/26

Summer is here, and whether you're hitting the road, staying close to home, or somewhere in between, RetailMeNot’s Retail Insights Expert Stephanie Carls is sharing strategies to help consumers get the best price on all their summer essentials. From vacations and outdoor activities to seasonal shopping and everyday purchases, Stephanie will highlight how families can make the most of their budgets without sacrificing summer fun.

Save big this summer with RetailMeNot [retailmenot.com] and take advantage of the Summer Issue [retailmenot.com] June 4-8 for can't-miss deals and stackable savings on your summer purchases from top brands. Stephanie also discussed some of the season's hottest savings opportunities, how shoppers can combine offers for even bigger discounts, and the easiest ways to find deals on everything they have planned this summer.



This segment is paid for by Limor Media