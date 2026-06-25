Limor Media | 6/25/26

Olay Super Serum Body Wash & Hand and Body Lotion deliver 5 visible skincare benefits – hydrates, firms, smooths, brightens and evens -- no matter their skin type!

Lanolips Ceramide Milkshake Tinted Lip Balms deliver creamy color and dessert-inspired flavor with a high-shine finish and are available in four buildable tints ranging from strawberry to mocha. Infused with lanolin, ceramides, and nourishing butters, it hydrates and repairs dry, chapped lips while giving them a soft, smooth, irresistibly plush feel. Available in four flavors: Strawberry Bubble, Caramel Melt, Raspberry Crumble, and Mocha Choca.

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